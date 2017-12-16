Not As Cold Tonight; Rain On Sunday

by Ben Lang

Certainly a nicer day the the last two, with sunshine making a return throughout our Saturday. Unfortunately, we will see clouds and rain returning in a hurry for the second half of the weekend, and really much of the week ahead. For tonight, temperatures will fall into the 40s fairly quickly after sunset, but then remain steady in the lower 40s from there on. Clouds will increase early Sunday morning, and light showers will begin in west Alabama by the late morning. Rain will spread eastward during the early afternoon, and continue in rounds through Sunday night.

Rain and even some thunderstorms continue on Monday and Tuesday. The other side of the weather story this week is warmer temperatures. With the clouds and more of a south to southeast wind, we will only fall to around 60 degrees Sunday and Monday Night. High temperatures will also be warm, especially on Monday and Tuesday, where breaks in the rainfall could result in high temperatures near 70.

The rest of the week looks warm by December standards too. Highs will be in the mid 60s to near 70 for Wednesday through Friday. It now appears that some rain will still be hanging around for the first half of Wednesday. Then, we get a brief break from the rain Thursday before another weather system brings a decent chance for rain in the Friday through Sunday time-frame.