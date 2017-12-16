“Variety” gives Alabama Incentives Program Five Stars

Article praises the tax breaks offered by the state

by Tim Lennox

Variety is something of a bible for the film industry, so their praise for an incentives program that helps film-makers is not unexpected. In fact, Variety also wrote an article in 2015 celebrating the Alabama program.

But last Summer CBS News reported the downside of similar programs in other states.

From the most recent Variety article:

“Alabama provides a 35% refundable tax credit on resident above-the-line and below-the-line workers. For non-resident above- and below-the-line personnel, the refundable tax credit is 25%.

Critics of the Alabama program tried to kill or scale back the incentives in the 2017 regular legislative session, but no legislation won approval. No word on whether or nor the bill will be re-introduced when lawmakers gather for the 2018 session on January 9th.

The hugely successful movie Get Out was shot in Alabama, taking advantage of the incentives.