Coca-Cola to Invest $28 Million to Improve Montgomery Facility, Add More Jobs

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United Inc. will invest $28 million in improvements at a production facility and warehouse in Alabama.

The company announced its investment Friday at its Montgomery Sales Center, as part of a bus tour of local industries.

The future investment includes $23 million to expand production capability and $5 million to expand the warehouse in Montgomery, with completion expected in mid-2018.

The project is expected to add around 48 jobs in 2018.

Coca-Cola’s operations in Montgomery employ 460 local associates. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United acquired the operations in 2014 from The Coca-Cola Company.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

Elmore Co. Community Experiences Multiple Vehicle ...
Prattville Residents Shot at by Sweet Ridge Road T...
ESPN President Resigning Due to Substance Abuse Pr...
Two Montgomery Attractions Featured in USA Today C...