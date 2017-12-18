Elmore Co. Community Experiences Multiple Vehicle Break-ins, Suspect Uses Victims Credit Cards

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/4 Suspect Vehicle

2/4 Suspect

3/4 Suspect_002

4/4 Suspect_003







On December 15, at approximately 3:00 a.m. the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of vehicle break-ins in the Wallsboro community.

Victims listed money, prescription medications, personal identifications, credit cards, and a firearm among the items stolen.

The sheriff’s office has obtained video of a male suspect using the victim’s credit cards at multiple locations shortly after the break-ins occurred.

If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of this subject, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!