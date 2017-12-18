Montgomery County Arrests: December 11-17

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/25 Michael Williams Arrest Date: 12/15/17 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts)

2/25 Roosevelt Ware Arrest Date: 12/16/17 Charge(s): Assault II

3/25 Marquez Ware Arrest Date: 12/16/17 Charge(s): Assault 2nd (Physical Injury)

4/25 Anthony Walters Jr. Arrest Date: 12/13/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

5/25 Kendarries Swain Arrest Date: 12/15/17 Charge(s): Probation Revocation



6/25 Darron Pickett Arrest Date: 12/11/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

7/25 Donyell Orum Arrest Date: 12/12/17 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

8/25 Darryl Miles Arrest Date: 12/11/17 Charge(s): Burglary III & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

9/25 Lamar Merritt Arrest Date: 12/13/17 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

10/25 Jerrickous Matthews Arrest Date: 12/15/17 Charge(s): Domestic Violence-Suffocation/Strangulation, Shooting/Discharging Firearm into Occupied Building/Vehicle, & Theft of Property 4th



11/25 Crystal Lackey Arrest Date: 12/16/17 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts)

12/25 Jeremie Jones Arrest Date: 12/12/17 Charge(s): Trafficking Meth

13/25 Jeffrey Jones Arrest Date: 12/12/17 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle, By Order of the Court, Criminal Trespassing II, Theft of Property 1st (3 counts), & Theft of Property 4th

14/25 Demarcus Johnson Arrest Date: 12/12/17 Charge(s): Criminal Mischief & Parole Violation

15/25 Jravious Jackson Arrest Date: 12/14/17 Charge(s): Arson 1st Degree



16/25 James Haney Arrest Date: 12/12/17 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

17/25 Demiro Hall Arrest Date: 12/14/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

18/25 Thomas Cutler Arrest Date: 12/15/17 Charge(s): Theft of Property III (Class D)

19/25 Jessica Cobb Arrest Date: 12/13/17 Charge(s): Driving while Suspended (4 counts), Expired Tag, Failure to Display Insurance, No Drivers License, Operating without Insurance (2 counts), Switched Tag (2 counts), U-Turn

20/25 Ralph Bradford Jr. Arrest Date: 12/14/17 Charge(s): Failure to Redeliver Hired Vehicle & Probation Revocation



21/25 Louventer Belser Arrest Date: 12/12/17 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

22/25 Keaira Battle Arrest Date: 12/14/17 Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing (2 counts)

23/25 Nichol Ballard Arrest Date: 12/13/17 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st

24/25 Dock Atkinson Arrest Date: 12/11/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court & Sorna Violation

25/25 Robert Anderson Arrest Date: 12/13/17 Charge(s): Robbery 1st (4 counts) & Theft of Property 3rd



















































