Montgomery County Arrests: December 11-17 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Dec 18, 2017 11:59 AM CST by Alabama News Network Staff 1/25Michael Williams Arrest Date: 12/15/17 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 2/25Roosevelt Ware Arrest Date: 12/16/17 Charge(s): Assault II Show Caption Hide Caption 3/25Marquez Ware Arrest Date: 12/16/17 Charge(s): Assault 2nd (Physical Injury) Show Caption Hide Caption 4/25Anthony Walters Jr. Arrest Date: 12/13/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 5/25Kendarries Swain Arrest Date: 12/15/17 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/25Darron Pickett Arrest Date: 12/11/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 7/25Donyell Orum Arrest Date: 12/12/17 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/25Darryl Miles Arrest Date: 12/11/17 Charge(s): Burglary III & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 9/25Lamar Merritt Arrest Date: 12/13/17 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 10/25Jerrickous Matthews Arrest Date: 12/15/17 Charge(s): Domestic Violence-Suffocation/Strangulation, Shooting/Discharging Firearm into Occupied Building/Vehicle, & Theft of Property 4th Show Caption Hide Caption 11/25Crystal Lackey Arrest Date: 12/16/17 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 12/25Jeremie Jones Arrest Date: 12/12/17 Charge(s): Trafficking Meth Show Caption Hide Caption 13/25Jeffrey Jones Arrest Date: 12/12/17 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle, By Order of the Court, Criminal Trespassing II, Theft of Property 1st (3 counts), & Theft of Property 4th Show Caption Hide Caption 14/25Demarcus Johnson Arrest Date: 12/12/17 Charge(s): Criminal Mischief & Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/25Jravious Jackson Arrest Date: 12/14/17 Charge(s): Arson 1st Degree Show Caption Hide Caption 16/25James Haney Arrest Date: 12/12/17 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 17/25Demiro Hall Arrest Date: 12/14/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 18/25Thomas Cutler Arrest Date: 12/15/17 Charge(s): Theft of Property III (Class D) Show Caption Hide Caption 19/25Jessica Cobb Arrest Date: 12/13/17 Charge(s): Driving while Suspended (4 counts), Expired Tag, Failure to Display Insurance, No Drivers License, Operating without Insurance (2 counts), Switched Tag (2 counts), U-Turn Show Caption Hide Caption 20/25Ralph Bradford Jr. Arrest Date: 12/14/17 Charge(s): Failure to Redeliver Hired Vehicle & Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 21/25Louventer Belser Arrest Date: 12/12/17 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 22/25Keaira Battle Arrest Date: 12/14/17 Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 23/25Nichol Ballard Arrest Date: 12/13/17 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 24/25Dock Atkinson Arrest Date: 12/11/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court & Sorna Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 25/25Robert Anderson Arrest Date: 12/13/17 Charge(s): Robbery 1st (4 counts) & Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates December 4th through December 10th, 2017. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Elmore Co. Community Experiences Multiple Vehicle ... Prattville Residents Shot at by Sweet Ridge Road T... ESPN President Resigning Due to Substance Abuse Pr... Two Montgomery Attractions Featured in USA Today C...