Prattville Residents Shot at by Sweet Ridge Road Theft Suspects

by Alabama News Network Staff

Early Monday night, December 18 around midnight, Prattville Police Department received a call of shots fired in the 700 Block of Sweet Ridge Road. Witnesses stated that they observed three black males walking across the street carrying packages.

When witnesses asked the group what they were doing, at least one subject began firing a weapon in their direction. The three subjects then entered a white SUV and fled the scene.

Several vehicles in the area were broken into and there were other reports of vehicle break-ins in the tri-county area.

If anyone in the area of Sweet Ridge Road or nearby streets has home surveillance systems, please review your video and contact Prattville Police Department. If you have a surveillance system and are unable to review the video, also contact Prattville Police Department and we will assist you in that process.

If you come in contact with subjects that are suspicious or in the act of breaking into vehicles please get a good description of them, any vehicle they may be driving, the direction of travel and call 911.

Prattville Police Department discourages the public from confronting these individuals as they have shown that they will shoot at anyone who does so. Prattville Police Department also encourages citizens not to leave valuables or firearms in your vehicle.