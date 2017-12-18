Production Assistant

by Laura Ross

Alabama Telecasters, Inc. (ATI) is looking for a Production Assistant (Part Time) for our station at Alabama News Network, the Montgomery CBS affiliate WAKA / CBS8, ABC Affiliate/WNCF Montgomery and CW affiliate WBMM Montgomery. Candidate should have experience working stage crew for a live fast-paced newscast, and have excellent abilities to manage time and priorities while working under a deadline. Candidate must be able to make decisions based on established guidelines when in unsupervised situations. The position requires long periods of standing, lifting moderate weight (under 30 pounds) and climbing ladders. The ability to work a flexible shift, nights and weekends, is required. Email resume to jobs@waka.com or mail resume to Human Resources, WAKA/CBS 8, 4001 Carmichael Road, Suite 100, Montgomery, AL 36106.

No phone calls, please. EOE