Two Montgomery Attractions Featured in USA Today Contest for Best Alabama Attraction

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two of Montgomery’s best-loved attractions are featured in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice contest for Best Alabama Attraction! TheAlabama Shakespeare Festival and the Dexter Parsonage Museum are up against 20 other Alabama attractions such as the Alabama Gulf Coast, Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, The Edmund Pettus Bridge and the USA Space and Rocket Center, among others.

Voting is open now, runs for four weeks only and ends on Monday, January 15th, 2018 at 10:59 a.m. CST. Fans of Montgomery’s sites can vote at http://www.10best.com/awards/travel/ and are encouraged to share the contest URL with their social network. The public can vote once per day, per category.

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival, dubbed The State Theatre, is year-round professional theatre offering not only Shakespeare, but musicals, classics of the stage, children’s theatre and world-premieres by Southern Playwrights. This artistic gem is set in the gorgeous 300 acre Blount Cultural Park, welcomes thousands of theatre-goers each year and even takes some of its productions on tour to schools around the region.

America’s Civil Rights story cannot be fully told without a trip to the Dexter Parsonage Museum, where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his family lived while he served the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama. It was here that he transformed from a young preacher into a respected Civil Rights leader, through leading the Montgomery Bus Boycotts and other work in the years that followed. Visitors tour the home where the family lived and loved, and hear of the night of his epiphany while standing in the very kitchen where it took place.

“As we’ve seen before, a 10Best Contest nomination speaks volumes about what visitors and locals love about your destination, and in Montgomery the Alabama Shakespeare Festival and the Dexter Parsonage are two of the most moving places you can experience – both deserving of being selected as the Best Alabama Attraction,” said Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce Vice President Dawn Hathcock.

To follow live voting action search #10BestChoice on Twitter. For more information about Montgomery’s Historic attractions go to www.visitingmontgomery.com.