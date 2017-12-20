ALDOT Releases Travel Advisory for Holiday Season

by Alabama News Network Staff

With the highest year-end travel volume on record expected* and those road trips taking as much as three times longer than normal**, the Alabama Department of Transportation is reminding travelers to have patience and drive responsibly this holiday season.

To ease holiday traffic congestion statewide and as an added safety precaution, the Alabama Department of Transportation is announcing there will be no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates from noon, Friday, Dec. 22, through midnight, Monday, Dec. 25, and after noon, Friday, Dec. 29, through midnight Monday, Jan. 1.

“During the 2016 Christmas and New Year holidays, fatalities on Alabama roads were up 44 percent over the previous year,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama Coordinator with ALDOT.

“Reversing that trend in 2017 is in the hand of drivers, as they make safety a priority while out enjoying their holiday celebrations.”

Top 3 Holiday Highway Safety Tips

Drive sober.

In December 2016, there were 781 people in the United States that lost their lives in drunk-driving crashes.

Always wear a seat belt, including passengers in front and rear seats.

The odds greatly favor those wearing a seat belt. The latest data shows that about 60 percent of Alabamians who die in vehicle crashes are not buckled up. In comparison, about 98 percent of people involved in vehicle crashes that are unharmed were reported to have been wearing their seat belts.

Put away cell phones and other distractions.

Drivers are 23 times more likely to be in a crash if they are texting and driving.

For more safe driving tips visit the Drive Safe Alabama Facebook page.

Throughout the year, ALDOT limits road construction during major holiday weekends. Emergency lane closures may be possible based on specific circumstances on interstates and other state roadways.

For further information, visit www.dot.state.al.us. Motorists can access real-time, road work, traffic and weather conditions through www.algotraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. ALDOT asks motorist to use ALGO Traffic responsibly.