More Rain Ahead

by Shane Butler

Another round of rain departs but there’s more ahead as we head into the upcoming weekend. In the mean time, Thursday looks to be nice and mild with temps topping out around 70 degrees. Moisture quickly returns and we could see a few showers passing through the area Friday. A much better chance for rain enters the region Saturday. Cloudy and rainy conditions will prevail through most of the day. Clearing skies and much colder air will begin spilling into the area Sunday. This will set the stage for a clear and cold Christmas Day around here. Despite sunny skies temps will only manage upper 40s Monday afternoon. Looks like the clear and colder weather pattern will be hanging around through the middle of next week.