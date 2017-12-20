Selma Tax Pro Discusses Impact of New Tax Plan

by George McDonald

Big changes are on the way to the national tax code. But what will it mean for the average Alabama family around the state?

James Crawford of C&B Associates says most Alabama taxpayers won’t feel much of an impact the first year.

He says the new plan will provide a small tax cut for working families the next couple of years after that.

Then, he says, their taxes will go up.

“For the working class people they will be paying more taxes than they’re actually paying now,” said Crawford.

“But for the next year and the year after, it may go down a little bit but it’s actually going back up.”

Crawford says the tax plan will mean higher healthcare costs for average families because it eliminates the individual mandate provision of the Affordable Care Act.