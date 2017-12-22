More Than $2.6 million Awarded Alabama Counties for Emergency Housing Assistance

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded more than $2.6 million in grants to help homeless Alabamians find immediate housing and to assist others who are in danger of becoming homeless.

The funds from the Emergency Solutions Grant program will support organizations across the state that provide shelter, legal and health services and financial education for families and individuals without a residence. The grant program also can assist these families with moving costs, including rental and utility deposits.

“While many of us are preparing to spend the holiday season with family and friends, we must remember that there are some Alabamians struggling to keep a roof over their heads and others who don’t have a place to call home at all,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to provide these funds which provide important aid to many of these families at a critical time in their lives.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

“The Emergency Solutions Grant program helps families dealing with very difficult times avoid homelessness and take important steps to becoming independent and self-sufficient,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey in providing this vital assistance to local programs who help families in need.”

Ivey awarded the grants to 14 governments and community agencies that administer the program locally and assess individual needs for those seeking assistance. Individuals or families requesting assistance can contact their local agency directly or may be referred by the program to a local shelter. Case managers screen applicants for program eligibility at the local level.

Below is a list of each amount awarded, the name of the grant recipient and the areas served: