Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Between Auburn & UCF Sold Out

by Alabama News Network Staff

The 2018 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between No. 12 UCF and No. 7 Auburn will ring in the New Year in front of a sold-out crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With this year’s sellout, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl has now sold out 19 of its last 21 games dating back to 1997.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our 50th Anniversary than with a top-12 matchup in front of a packed house on New Year’s Day,” said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president. “We’re looking forward to starting 2018 off by welcoming more than 70,000 UCF and Auburn fans to Atlanta.”

The 50th annual Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be played on New Year’s Day at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and will be nationally televised by ESPN. Game time is set for 12:30 p.m. ET leading into the College Football Playoff Semifinals. This marks the third time the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl has been played on New Year’s Day and the first time the game has ever been played in the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Between this year’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, we’re a perfect three for three in selling out the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” said Percy Vaughn, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl chairman. “It’s a testament to the caliber of the games we’ve been able to host, and the passion of the college football fans we have here in Atlanta.”

Since its inaugural game in 1968, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl has attracted more than 2.88 million fans to Atlanta, with an average of 71,334 fans attending the game since 2000.

UCF will be making its first trip to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, while Auburn will make its sixth appearance. Auburn currently holds a 4-1 record in the game, with its last appearance resulting in a 43-24 victory over Virginia in 2011.

Fans may still be able to find tickets on the secondary ticket market by using the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl’s official secondary market ticket exchange through Ticketmaster.

The only other way to secure access to the game is to purchase one of the few remaining VIP Packages – including tickets and hospitality – from the Bowl’ s exclusive ticket package provider,PrimeSport. Visit

www.Chick-fil-APeachBowl.com to access the PrimeSport ticket package offers.