Holiday Shoppers Pile Into The Shoppes at EastChase

by Kimberly Hyde

‘Tis the season for frantic gift buying.

With just three days until Christmas, the foot traffic at The Shoppes at EastChase is steadily flowing.

“It’s been great,” said Meredith Sparks, Owner, Eleven Eleven – Holiday Pop Up Shop. “We’ve been super busy. So excited to help all these last minute shoppers.”

According to the annual survey by Prosper Insights & Analytics, the average shopper plans to spend nearly $1,000 on gifts during the Christmas season.

“I just love shopping period and just going out here, seeing everybody, they’re so happy trying to pick up the last minute deals, everything that we have out here, so I enjoy it,” said Tia Porterfield.

Shoppers say they still have several check off their Christmas list and the race to beat the clock is on.

“It’s kind of fun, but it’s a rush,” said Braden Renfroe, a shopper from Troy.

For those looking for last minute gifts, there are perks for procrastinators. Deals, deals and more deals.

“Our deal of the day today is 20% off of everything, but there will be a new deal everyday here at Eleven Eleven,” said Sparks.

Good news for those planning to shop ’till they drop.

“Take it slow and not get in any hurry, that’s the biggest thing for me, said Kathy Keller.

The Shoppes at EastChase is open from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. daily. This year, Christmas falls 32 days after Thanksgiving, giving shoppers one day more than last year to complete their holiday shopping.