Showers & T-storms

by Shane Butler

Our cloudy and damp weather pattern continues into the holiday weekend. A cold front will be moving our way and ahead of this boundary will be showers and a few t-storms. The boundary will push through Saturday and end up south of us Sunday. Temps warm nicely ahead of the system but colder air will spill into the area Saturday night Sunday. Dry and colder air will clear the sky and this will set us up for a sunny but chilly Christmas Day. Temps start out in the low to mid 30s and only manage to reach the upper 40s to lower 50s Christmas afternoon. It looks clear and dry through Tuesday but the chance for rain returns Wednesday. We should see occasional showers passing through the area Thursday and Friday. Drier weather condition will return the last weekend of 2017.