Showers Today, Rain Saturday, Cooler For Christmas

by Ben Lang

Today will feature more clouds than sun, with some passing isolated showers throughout the day. Measurable rain will be no more than a few hundredths of an inch today. Tonight will be warm with lows in the lower 60s and some passing isolated, light showers will continue overnight. Slightly heavier rain arrives on Saturday, ahead of a cold front. A line of rain will enter west Alabama ahead of the front during the morning, and progress southeast through the early evening. The line will be rather narrow, so Saturday won’t be a washout. The front should be through the area by Saturday night, and dry conditions set up behind the front for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Some lingering clouds will hand around on Christmas Eve, and cooler air will overspread the area. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Christmas Eve Night will be chilly, with lows near 30°. Christmas Day will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Tuesday Through Friday

Rain could return to the forecast as early as Tuesday, depending on which model you look at. Expect at least a slight chance for rain from Tuesday through Friday of next week. Temperatures will remain cool, with high temperatures ranging from the mid 50s to lower 60s, but should trend upwards next week. Low temperatures will be slightly higher, in the lower and mid 40s.