“Turkeys from Heaven” Feeds Hundreds of Needy Families

by Danielle Wallace

A day of firing up the grill, to prepare and deliver meals, is what volunteers call “The Reason for the Season.”

“There’s families that may not be distressed that could use some help. There are families that are in deep distress that need more help. So all we’re doing is providing that help to them. We’re providing the meals,” says James Key.

Each year Turkeys from Heaven rounds up volunteers in Troy, to prepare meals that include turkeys, casseroles, bread, and dessert.

“It gives a sense of peace and camaraderie and to know that we are doing something for the community is just the biggest blessing of all,” says Connie Dobson.

The program gives volunteers a sense of what is going on the community.

“There’s always great stories about what they’ve seen-things that they couldn’t believe that are in our backyard-people with no electricity, people with no food-people who are shut-ins,” says Kelly Sanders.

“Christmas is about giving and we try to give back to the community and their are a lot of needy people out there and we just try to help out,” says Charles Rawls.

Each year, the need for the program grows as local agencies help find families in need of meals.

“Not only are these families getting a meal but they truly enjoy the visits from the people who are delivering them,” says Sanders.

The program has become a tradition in troy, for those who want to spread the spirit of giving.

“It’s really opened up the community’s eyes as to the needs and everyone has just really embraced it,” says Sanders.