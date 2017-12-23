Cooler Weather For Christmas

by Ben Lang

Mother nature is giving the gift of much cooler temperatures for Christmas this year. A cold front is currently moving through Alabama, dropping temperatures from northwest to southeast, and also bringing the rain to a close. The rain will end across east Alabama early tonight. Low temperatures early on Christmas Eve morning drop to around 40 degrees. A mostly cloudy sky overnight will transition to a partly cloudy sky for Christmas Eve. Temperatures will be in the 50s for much of the day, but some locations may briefly reach the lower 60s during the afternoon.

Christmas Eve Night will be clear and cold as an arctic high pressure ridge spills into the area. This will clear out our sky and allow temperatures to fall to the low 30s. Christmas Day will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the low 50s.

Christmas Day night will be our coldest over the next 8 days, with lows falling into the upper 20s. Cool weather sets up for next week, with high temperatures only reaching the 50s each day. Clouds will begin increasing on Tuesday, and rain is back in our forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.