Shoppers Searching for Last Minute Christmas Gifts at Eastdale Mall

by Danielle Wallace

The countdown is on to find the perfect last minute gift for family and friends.

Jerome Mitchell says last minute shopping is worth it as he shops for his grandson.

“He just came from Tallahassee so we decided to come out and get his last gifts,” says Mitchell.

He has one goal in mind, just like many shoppers this holiday season.

“To get him happy and make myself happy,” says Mitchell.

Some shoppers are taking most of the weekend to cash-in at Eastdale Mall.

“We plan on spending a lot more, probably more than we spent last night,” says Carolyn Sutton.

As for the crowd?

“It’s nice, it’s not too crowded. The stores are still accessible,” says Craig Bradshaw.

“It’s not as many as it was last night, last night it was a whole bunch of people, but today it looks like it’s less people today,” says Sutton.

While shopping until they drop, may be their goal, some are making the most of the time with family and also spending time with Santa.

“I’m doing a birthday party, running back and forth in and out of stores picking up gifts, just having a good time,” says Michael Jackson.

“We’re from South Florida, visiting our family and we just wanted to see what was in the mall here, some last minute gift ideas.”

They say they are confident in finding those last minute gifts,” says Bradshaw.

Some stores inside of Eastdale Mall will be open as early as 7 am on Christmas Eve. The mall closes at 6 pm on Christmas Eve.