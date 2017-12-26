2017: What Residents Say They’ll Remember Most

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The start of a brand new year is only days away. And with 2018 rapidly approaching we wanted to know what people would remember most about 2017.

“We had a lot of fun during the snow that we just had,” said Sand Bar Restaurant Manager Kim Morris.

“We looked out over there and there was like seven deer standing in the snow and my customers rushed outside to take pictures of it.”

The year was marked by personal tragedy for some people.

“My brother was murdered, my granddad passed away right in between the same timeline,” said Keilexis Ceballos.

“Like a few months apart.”

Trump’s first year in office and Doug Jones’ election to the U.S. Senate made 2017 memorable for some people.

“Alabama got it right for a change,” said Coroy Jackson.

“We showed the nation that Alabama is going to protect women and protect women’s rights and like, protect their voice by electing Doug Jones.

Jones’ improbable win over Judge Roy Moore was the most common repeat answer people said they would remember most about 2017.