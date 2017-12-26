by Shane Butler

We are heading into a cloudy, chilly, and rainy weather pattern for a couple of days. Rain will move from west to east while a chilly northerly wind undercuts it. Rainfall amounts may range from .25 to .50 inch through early Thursday. Temperature will remain below average with highs only in the mid to upper 40s through Thursday. High pressure builds in late week and this will allow for sunshine to return. Friday and Saturday look mostly sunny and dry with temps getting back into the low to mid 50s for highs. Our weather starts to look real interesting New Years Eve and New Years Day. Moisture comes back and some of the coldest air of the season heads our way. Confidence at this point is not extremely high on any kind of wintry precipitation threat but we are certain much colder air makes it into the area. We could see morning lows in the upper teens to lower 20s both Tuesday and Wednesday morning.