Dry Tuesday; Colder, Wet Days Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

It is another cold start with 20s and 30s, but the day will feature more sun than clouds with temperatures a bit warmer as afternoon highs climb into the lower and mid 50s. Late in the day clouds will begin to increase as our moisture levels begin to rise.

STAYING COLD, RAIN RETURNS: Wednesday, expect morning showers for the southern half of the state, it will be a day with more clouds than sunshine with highs in the mid 40s. For Thursday and Friday, expect cloudy, cold, and periods of rain; highs in the 40s, while nights will be in the 30s. Of course with high moisture levels and cold temperatures very close to each other, we are going to have to watch the end of the week very closely for some possible winter weather mischief somewhere in the Southeast.

THE FINAL WEEKEND OF 2017: Saturday will be dry with more sun than clouds, but it will remain chilly with highs in the lower 50s. Clouds increase Saturday night and our next shot of rain moves into Central Alabama for the day on Sunday. Yet another rather raw winter’s day with clouds, scattered showers, and chilly temperatures with highs in the lower to mid 40s.

LOOKING INTO JANUARY: It looks as though the new year will start off chilly and wet for Alabama. A cold rain should greet 2018 and perhaps some more winter weather mischief close to Central Alabama, still too much uncertainty for details now. As that system exits Monday, the global model output is showing the coldest air so far this winter settling into Alabama for the first several days of the new year. Hopefully this will change and it should some being seven to ten days out, but model output shows highs only in the 20s and lows in the teens and single digits; not a forecast, but just model output…Way too cold for me, and hopefully this output will begin to show moderating temperatures in the coming days.

Have a great day!

Ryan