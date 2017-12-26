Fiat Chrysler Issues Recall for Nearly 2 Million Vehicles

by Darryl Hood

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling nearly two million heavy duty Ram Pickups due to a mechanical problem.

The problem could make it possible for a driver to inadvertently shift the truck out of park.

Fiat-chrysler said in a press release it’s “aware of seven potentially related injuries and a small number of potentially related accidents.”

The recall includes various types of Ram trucks made between 2009 and 2017.

The recall impacts only trucks with shifters mounted on the steering column, not trucks that have rotary-dial or floor-mounted shifters.