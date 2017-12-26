Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting in Troy That Left Four Others Injured

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Troy man has been charged with one count of murder and four counts of attempted murder in a shooting that happened on Christmas Eve morning, according to police.

Troy police say 54-year-old Charles Louis Foster is being held on a $300,000 bond. Police say he shot the victims at his home in the 100 block of Chapman Street. Investigators say the gunfire stemmed from a domestic dispute between Foster and a 49-year-old woman who lives at the same residence.

Police say they were called at about 10:25 a.m. They say they found 56-year-old Eddie Key Blair of Troy shot in the backyard of a neighboring residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the other victims, a 29-year-old man, was airlifted to Montgomery for treatment. Police say the other people who were shot were treated and released from the hospital.

Police say Foster drove himself to the Troy Police Department and surrendered himself and the gun.