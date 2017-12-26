Montgomery Radio Personality Ben Hagler Dies on Christmas Night

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery’s broadcasting community is mourning the loss of well-known radio personality Ben Hagler, who died Christmas evening. Hagler worked for the Bluewater Broadcasting radio station group and was 47 years old.

Friends and co-workers of Hagler tell me the news comes as a shock and they are crushed. Bluewater Broadcasting CEO/Managing Partner Rick Peters says Hagler was at his father’s house celebrating Christmas and decided to lay down because he wasn’t feeling well.

When family went to check on him later, he was unresponsive and later died.

Peters says Hagler had been on the air for 14 years. Most recently he was on the FM stations The Vault and The Gump, where he had a lasting impact on his listeners.

“The thing about Ben, is Ben was genuine. He was genuine on the air, he was genuine in person and that intimacy that develops between a listener and an announcer, well that’s being genuine,” Peters told Alabama News Network.

Peters says Hagler was also a singer and drummer.

Ben Hagler was the son of another well-known Montgomery broadcaster — Joe Hagler, who hosts the TV show “Good Afternoon Montgomery” on Montgomery’s CW.

A cause of death has not been given. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced, but we’ll keep you updated.

Our prayers go out to the Hagler family and everyone at Bluewater Broadcasting.