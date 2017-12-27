Greenville-Butler County Public Library to Start Loaning Guitars

Library joins nationwide effort in adding musical instruments to their lending collections

by Kimberly Hyde

1/1 IMG_0292

Butler County is of course the birthplace of Hank Williams, so you know music plays an important role in South Alabama.

And if you’ve ever thought of learning to play the guitar, the local library may just be your ticket.

Kevin Pearcey is Director of the Greenville-Butler County Public Library and he hopes his patrons not only reach for the books in the New Year — but also for the strings.

“It’s a new year, it’s time to learn something new,” said Pearcey.

The library is joining a nationwide effort in adding musical instruments to their lending collections. Pearcey says it’s a natural extension of loaning out books, DVDs and computer technology.

“Library’s have always been about information and we always been about allowing people the opportunity to explore a new hobby,” he said.

Plus, Pearcey says it’ll keep your pocket book in tune. The program is free and lets you discover your musical talents at no cost. The library has three full-size guitars and three smaller size guitars for children. Each come with a tuner, beginner’s guide and gig bag.

“You keep the guitar for 30 days. If no one is waiting on a guitar, you can renew it once for another 30 days,” said Pearcey.

Pearcey says they’ll expand if the program strikes a chord.

“We’re also looking, if the public really embraces this, in maybe adding more musical instruments such as ukuleles.”

Giving future musicians a chance to be in harmony in the New Year.

The Greenville-Butler County Public Library will begin loaning out the guitars on January 2nd. Borrowers under the age of 16 will need a parent to be present at the library when checking out an instrument. For more information, call the library at (334) 382-3216 or visit the Circulation Desk.

The Greenville-Butler County Public Library joins a host of other libraries across the nation in loaning out musical instruments. The Forbes Public Library in Massachusetts also loans out guitars. In Alabama, the Avondale Library in Birmingham loans ukuleles.