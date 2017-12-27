Police Seize 12 lbs of Marijuana in Tallassee Drug Bust

The Tallassee Police Department seized over  12 lbs of marijuana on Friday, December 22, 2017.  According to the TPD’s Facebook page,  the police department along with an investigator from the U.S. Postal Service executed a search warrant on Herd Street.

Along with seized marijuana, authorities arrested four people and charged them with trafficking marijuana.

Police arrested 21-year-old Daniel Freeman, 23-year-old Rodrerious Freeman, 24-year-old Notoriss Sanford and 25-year-old Reno Avery.

