Sunshine Ahead

by Shane Butler

This cloudy, damp, and cold weather pattern is sticking around for another day but sunshine will return just in time for the start of the upcoming weekend. The chance for any rain will be slim but a few passing showers not out of the question for Thursday. Temps will remain cold with highs only manage upper 40s to lower 50s. High pressure builds in and the sky finally reveals some sunshine Friday and Saturday. Temps climb a bit with highs in the lower to mid 50s both days. We’re back into a cloudy and wet weather pattern starting Sunday and continuing into Monday. It’s looking like a cold rain with possibly a change over to wintry precipitation as the system begins exiting to our east Sunday night into Monday morning. Temps will be at or very close to the freezing mark, so we can’t rule out a change from rain to a wintry mix. Once the precipitation threat is gone much colder air spills into the region Monday night through Wednesday. Morning lows will hover in the lower to mid 20s while daytime highs only manage the upper 30s to lower 40s. This will be some of the coldest air so far this season. You should prepare now for temps remaining below freezing for eight hours or more.