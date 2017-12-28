Mayor Todd Strange Gives Outlook for Montgomery in 2018

by Jeff Sanders

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange is outlining what sees ahead in 2018 for the City of Montgomery.  The following is his video editorial.

