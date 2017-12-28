Roy Moore Releases Statement Following Senate Vote Certification

by Stefanie Hicks

Roy Moore released this statement after the Senate special election results were certified, and Doug Jones was officially declared the winner:

“Election fraud experts across the country have agreed that this was a fraudulent election. Even the Secretary of State himself was forced to stop fraudulent and intimidating advertisements from an organization known as Highway 31, predominantly funded by the Democratic Senate Majority PAC.

“I’ve had to fight not only the Democrats but also the Republican Senate Leadership Fund and over $50 million in opposition spending from the Washington establishment.

“I have stood for the truth about God and the Constitution for the people of Alabama.

“I have no regrets. To God be the glory.”