Sunny And Briefly Warmer

by Shane Butler

We are heading toward a few brighter days with temps warming just a little bit Friday and Saturday. The warmth will be short lived as we go into a major chill next week. In the mean time, high pressure provides us mostly sunny and dry conditions heading into the weekend. Temps respond with highs in the lower to mid 50s. It’s definitely not a heat wave but it’s better than what’s setting up for us next week. An arctic front will push through the area late Saturday. There will be some moisture around and this will lead to a chance of a wintry mix, especially for our western most counties Sunday. Fortunately for most, it will be just a cold rain. The system is a quick mover so we don’t expect any heavy precipitation. As the moisture moves out even colder air spills into the region. The coldest air so far this season will be over the area most of the work week. Daytime highs will only manage 30s and 40s while morning lows drop into the lower 20s. We expect blustery north winds during this time and wind chill values will fall into the single digits later in the week. Everyone should prepare now for a week of bitter cold temperatures across our area.