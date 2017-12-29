The Big Chill Ahead

by Shane Butler

A wintry precipitation threat along with the coldest air so far this season is heading our way. We get one more nice and sunny day before the big chill takes place. Saturday looks like a mostly sunny and mild day with temps topping out in the mid 50s. After Saturday it’s all down hill, especially when you consider the Arctic air that’s heading southward. Before the bitter cold temps arrive, we have a round of precipitation to deal with Sunday. Morning temps will be hovering at or near the freezing mark so there could be a period of a wintry mix especially over our northwestern areas. Places like Demopolis, Selma, and Clanton will need to be weather alert Sunday morning. There could be a period of freezing rain. This would be a threat to roadways, especially bridges and overpasses. The wintry mix threat will shift southward and we can’t rule out a rain/sleet mix for the remainder of our our area into the early evening hours Sunday. The precipitation moves out allowing the sky to clear and the arctic air spills into the region. Monday morning will be the start of a week long of bitter cold temperatures. Highs will only manage upper 30s to lower 40s while morning lows hover in the upper teens to lower 20s. Wind chills could make it feel like the single digits at times. Fortunately at this point, it’s looking dry so we don’t anticipate any wintry precipitation threats through the work week.