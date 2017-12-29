Child Informs Demopolis Police of Mother’s Killing

by Stefanie Hicks

Demopolis Police are investigating a homicide after they say a small child claimed someone killed his mother.

Demopolis Public Chief Tommie Reese said that a police officer was attempting to serve papers to someone at 1514 Queensbury Lane, when a small child in the residence stated that someone killed his mother. The officer found 29-year-old Shannon Sharell Steele in a back bedroom, where she had been shot. Reese said there was a 4-month-old child also in the bedroom with the mother. The two children were not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Demopolis Police Department or TIP LINE at 334-289-3073 or 334-289-1475.