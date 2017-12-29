Family of Troy Teen Involved in Troy Police Incident Continues to Demand Answers

by Danielle Wallace

The family of 17-year-old Ulysses Wilkerson says this week has been anything but peaceful.

“We haven’t been sleeping at night,” says Angela Williams.

Wilkerson’s mother, Angela Williams wants answers. Officers say the teen ran when he was approached by officers near downtown Troy, late Saturday night. They say physical force was used because Wilkerson reached for his waistband and resisted arrest.

“My son said he was kicked in the face, a running kick,” says Ulysses Wilkerson Jr., Wilkerson’s father.

“It needs to stop today, because that could have been a head injury that costs him, his life. He’s only seventeen. I just want to know. Still to this day, the police haven’t told me nothing,” says Williams.

Wilkerson’s parents say the teen suffered a cracked eye socket and swelling in his brain.

“He’s been in pain and sleeping, he’s worried about his eye. He’s worried that he’s going to lose it,” says Williams.

While Facebook posts have gone viral, about the incident, Troy Police ask for calm until the State Bureau of Investigations completes their investigation.

Troy Mayor Jason Reeves issued a statement saying, “I want to stress to the community that we all must let the independent process of the investigation take it’s course and I ask for your patience during the investigation by SBI.”

“We need to know what happened at 11 o’clock at night when a seventeen year old young man was walking home. This is Alabama we walk through paths. There’s no reason why he should have been addressed or stopped or whatever took place,” says supporter Kenneth Glasgow Sharpton.

Family and supporters are waiting for answers. But want their voices heard now.

“While I’m hopeful that the state bureau of investigation will uncover the truth I still call on the community to take a stand,” says Williams.

Pike County District Attorney Tom Anderson has confirmed that there is body camera footage from the night that Wilkerson was arrested. Right now, it is not known when or if that footage will be released.

Supporters have organized a peaceful protest, set for Saturday across from the Troy Police Department.