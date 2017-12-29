LAMP High School Among Nation’s Best

by Alabama News Network Staff

A new ranking has a Montgomery school ranked as the best public school in Alabama.

A review by 24/7 WalStreet names Loveless Academic Magnet School the best in the state.

The review looked at data including diversity, teacher to student ratios and S-A-T scores.

With 488 students and 14 teachers to every student… LAMP soared above any other public school.

The average S-A-T score at the school was 1340.

LAMP has routinely ranked as one of the best public high schools in the country in recent years.

