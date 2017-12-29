Minimum Wage to Increase in 18 States On January 1st

by Alabama News Network Staff

On January 1, thousands of workers in California will receive a pay raise.

But not everyone is happy about it.

California is one of 18 states that will increase minimum wage for the new year. The increases start on December 31, when New York state law goes into effect.

According to the New York State Department of Labor, minimum wage in New York City will be $12 or $13 an hour, depending on the size of the company. Employers in Long Island and Westchester will soon have to pay employees $11 per hour. The rest of the state will have a minimum wage of $10.40. Each of those four groups will have another increase in December 2018.

While California and New York are the biggest states with incoming changes to minimum wage, they are far from the only ones. Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Michigan, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington have planned increases.

And Alaska, Florida, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, Ohio, and South Dakota will all have minimum wage increases starting January 1, based on annual indexed adjustments. Several other states will increase minimum wage later on in 2018.

