Whole Foods Montgomery to surprise customers with $50 gift card each day in January

by Alabama News Network Staff

Whole Foods Market Montgomery announced the store will give away a $50 gift card and a selection “Whole Foods Diet Approved” products every day during the month of January. The Whole Foods Diet by Whole Foods Market co-founder John Mackey was released earlier this year. One customer will be selected at random each day while shopping or eating at the store.

“At Whole Foods Market, we are always looking for new ways to delight our customers,” said Christopher Gonzalez, the Store Team Leader. “January is a time when many are looking to make heathier decisions. We are excited to surprise 31 of our customers with some extra incentives for a healthier new year.”

For daily pictures of the lucky winners and other promotions running throughout the month of January, follow @wholefoodsmontgomery on Instagram.