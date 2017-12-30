Wintry Mix Possible Sunday

by Ben Lang

A wintry mix of mainly ice pellets and some freezing rain will be possible from Sunday morning through early afternoon for areas west of I-65. Accumulations should be light (below 0.1″) and will be limited to bridges and overpasses. Use caution if traveling across west-central Alabama tomorrow. Conditions should improve by the afternoon, with the rain moving into south Alabama and temperatures rising above freezing. We’re back to dry conditions with the sky clearing and very cold air moving in New Years Eve night. With temperatures falling into the lower 20s by New Years Day morning, any leftover wet spots on roadways would refreeze, so be mindful of that especially early in the day.

2018 starts off very cold for central and south Alabama. A hard freeze watch is in effect from Sunday night through Wednesday morning.. A hard freeze watch means low temperatures will drop to 10 to 20 degrees each night. Our afternoons will be cold too- high temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 30s most days, with a few locations managing the low 40s some days. Low temperatures are forecast in the mid teens to low 20s for Thursday through Saturday night, so we could see the hard freeze watch/warning could be extended through the rest of the week.

Remember the 4 P’s this week- People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes. Bring your pets and plants inside this week, especially at night. Leave your faucets with a small drip overnight to prevent burst pipes. Also, bundle up if you’re outdoors at night this week. Exposed skin could be frostbitten after a short period of time.