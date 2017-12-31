Deep Freeze To Start 2018

by Ben Lang

Very cold air will greet us for the New Year. The arctic invasion begins tonight, with temperatures in the upper 20s by midnight. A gusty north wind results in wind chills of 5-15° tonight. Overnight lows fall to the upper teens and low 20s by sunrise New Years Day. A hard freeze warning is in effect from tonight through noon on Tuesday. This means lows will also drop to between 10 and 20 degrees Monday night.

Its likely overnight lows will be in the teens to low 20s through the first week of 2018. Its important that you bring pets and plants indoors. Also, leaving a drip on your home faucets is advisable to prevent burst pipes. Limit your exposure to the cold by wearing heavier lined coats, hats, and gloves. Afternoon high temperatures will only reach the upper 30s and low 40s this week, even with sunshine most days. Temperatures could moderate a little by the start of next weekend, our next chance for rain may not be until next Sunday.