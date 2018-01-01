Alabama And Clemson Fans Watch Sugar Bowl Game

by Jalea Brooks

Battle lines were drawn, as fans geared up early at Baumhowers restaurant in Montgomery to root their team to a Sugar Bowl victory.

Jim and Gail Moon, Alabama alums, say they made a special stop in Montgomery on their way to Florida to watch the game among fellow ‘Bama fans. “I’m the biggest Alabama lady fan in the world” said Gail. he Husband Jim said “Bear Bryant actually walked her to class one day when we were there”.

Both fans of the tigers and the tide, shared why they were confident they would walk away with bragging rights Monday night.

“I think their strong offense is something that is going to be a struggle for Alabama, especially with their quarter back being a rusher and you know Alabama is not used to covering that”, shared Clemson fan Tyler adler

Alabama fan Robert Brophy didn’t quite agree. “I think all year that Clemson has been over rated somewhat, they’ve got a tough defense but…I really believe Alabama is going to win” he said.

Only the final score will tell which fans will hang their heads. The bowl game-winner of face off with the University of Georgia Bulldogs in the national championship game on Monday January 8th at the Mercedez benz stadium in Atlanta.