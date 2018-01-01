More Bitter Cold Ahead

by Shane Butler

Coldest air of the season will continue hovering over the deep south through the rest of this week. Temps overnight will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s. Wind chills will fall into the single digits at times. Dry air will remain in place keeping our area out of any kind of wintry precipitation threat. We finally break out of this frigid air mass over the upcoming weekend. After just below freezing temps Sunday morning, temps rebound into the upper 40s to lower 50s by afternoon. The weather pattern will be shifting from bitter cold to slightly milder and wet. We expect temps well above freezing and any precipitation to be all rain next Monday into Tuesday.