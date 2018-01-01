Die-Hard Auburn Fans Weigh in on Tiger’s Peach Bowl Appearance

Tiger fans say win or lose, they're proud of their team's successful season

by Kimberly Hyde

New Year’s Day is prime time for watching college football.

Despite the chilly weather, some Auburn faithful ventured out to Montgomery’s Baumhower’s Restaurant to cheer on their Tigers in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

For Pike Road resident Clyde Allison watching his Auburn Tigers play in a bowl game is rewarding.

“Really surprised they did so well, but I’m thankful they did, especially they beat Alabama,” joked Allison. “That’s mainly why I’m glad they did.”

Nearby, Auburn University student Andre Brown couldn’t take his eyes off the Baumhower’s big screen.

“I was born an Auburn Tiger,” said Brown. “If you cut me I’ll bleed orange and blue.”

Despite a few losses on the season, Brown says he’s happy the team turned things around.

“It’s been an exceptional season to be honest with you,” he said. “It started out a little rocky with the Clemson loss. The LSU loss was really demoralizing, but we really pulled through and I’m really proud of my Auburn Tigers.”

These Auburn fans say a New Year means a new outlook on the 2018 college football season.

“I’m hoping Jarrett Stidham comes back for us for one more year at least,” said Brown.

And they have high hopes for the Tigers.

“Good chance to play for the Championship next year,” said Allison.

“Like Gus Malzahn himself said our brighter days lie ahead,” said Brown.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the third time the Bowl has been played on New Year’s Day.