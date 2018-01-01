Emancipation Proclamation Signing Remembered

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

People in Dallas County spent part of New Year’s Day celebrating the signing of the historic document that freed the slaves.

Its the 155th anniversary of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by Abraham Lincoln.

A program commemorating the signing was held at New Bethel Baptist Church in Orrville.

The event was coordinated by the Selma-Dallas County Emancipation Proclamation Committee.

“Its very important to remember history,” said Committee President Collins Pettaway, Jr.

“Even God ordained for us to celebrate and remember history, cause its up to us to pass it on to our children,” he said.

The Selma-Dallas County Emancipation Proclamation Committee also funds a $1000 dollar scholarship for a student at a local college each year.