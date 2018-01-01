Montgomery Rings in the New Year

City hosts this year's Downtown Countdown at Riverwalk Stadium

by Kimberly Hyde

1/1 IMG_0300

The City of Montgomery welcomed in the New Year with a bang at Riverwalk Stadium.

Despite temperatures hovering in the twenties, hundreds packed the park to ring in 2018. The band Federal Expression entertained the crowd with rock-n-roll tunes from a stage set up on the infield grass. At the stroke of midnight, the festivities capped off with a fireworks show. The city also raised a Star with LED lights as part of this year’s Downtown Countdown.

Montgomery residents say the annual Downtown Countdown is a must-see New Year’s Eve party.

“To celebrate the New Year, it’s the place to be,” said Montgomery resident Destiny Brown. “I just love Montgomery.”

“We decided to come out and give it a try,” said another Montgomery resident Suzanne McGinty. “We are so excited about 2018 and we’re ready to get the New Year started.”

This year marked the first time Montgomery’s New Year’s Eve Celebration was held at Riverwalk Stadium. All proceeds from the event will go to the Cops for Kids organization.