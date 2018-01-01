Warming Stations Open Across Our Area

by Darryl Hood

Several places in Elmore County will open as warming stations for those needing a place to stay out of the cold.

In Millbrook, the Millbrook Baptist Church will open Monday through Wednesday.

In Deatsville, you can visit the Deatsville fire department community room. That shelter will be open Monday through Wednesday.

Eclectic has two locations: the town hall police department entrance and Harden Street Church.

Tallassee’s police station will serve as a warming station, as well as Wetumpka’s police station.

(keep checking this page for any updates to the listing.)