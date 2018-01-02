Continued Bitter Cold

by Shane Butler

This bitter cold weather pattern remains and it’s going to stick around through Sunday morning. Temperatures will only manage upper 30s to lower 40s for highs while overnight it’s upper teens and 20s for lows. A quick moving clipper supporting some moisture will be swinging through the state overnight into early Wednesday. The air is cold enough to produce flurries at times. We don’t anticipate any problems on the morning commute. Looking ahead, temps will be warming a bit as moisture increases Sunday and we expect rain to move through here Monday. It’s looking like a decent soaking with rainfall potential up to one inch. The rain is out of here early Tuesday and another surge of cold air moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday.