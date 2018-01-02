Hard Freeze Warning Extended

by Ryan Stinnett

A frigid morning with teens and 20s area wide, and wind chills are in the single digits in many locations. The hard freeze warning has been extended until Thursday, and will likely be extended into the weekend before we finally see a warming trend.

A tad warmer today and most locations will at least climb above freezing for a short period, with yet another frigid night as temperatures drop back down into the lower 20s Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon, most, if not all of Central Alabama should see temperatures rise above freezing to near 40 degrees. The air stays dry and the sky should be partly sunny.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The next surge of Arctic air moves in Thursday. After a low in the mid teens, we won’t get past the mid 30s, and yet another hard freeze is likely early Friday morning with lows between 15 and 20 for most communities across South and Central Alabama. Friday’s high will be in the upper 30s; no risk of any snow or ice as the air stays very dry.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Another morning in the teens early Saturday as the weekend begins, but we should see a high in the 40s Saturday afternoon. Clouds increase Sunday with a high near 50; some rain is possible late in the day or Sunday night with the next wave and models show it will be warm enough for no winter mischief around here.

NEXT WEEK: Rain expected into Monday, the rest of the week looks cold and dry, with another surge of cold air arrive Tuesday, but as of now, it doesn’t look as cold as this week’s temperatures with highs generally in the 40s.

Stay Warm!

Ryan