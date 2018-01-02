Public Health Office: Mumps Cases Found at Alabama School

by Lillie Dunn

Alabama officials are investigating two cases of mumps that have been confirmed at a high school in the eastern part of the state.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says the cases of the contagious disease were confirmed at Central High School in Phenix City. The agency says it and the school are notifying parents about steps they can take to protect their children from the contagion.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mumps is caused by a virus, typically marked by fever, muscle aches and tiredness. It is best known for swollen salivary glands that show up as puffy cheeks and a swollen jaw. The CDC says most people who get mumps recover in a few weeks.

The virus can be prevented with a vaccine.

