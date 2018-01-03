2nd District Congressional Race Filling Up

by Ellis Eskew

The new year brings in a new election cycle with a lot of offices up for vote

including the District 2 seat held by Congresswoman Martha Roby.

The race is already filling up.

Roy Moore’s former campaign manager, Rich Hobson, announced Wednesday that he is running.

“I’m running because our nation is at a crucial time in history. I want to make sure we insure a safe, prosperous, and moral America for our children and grandchildren,” said Hobson.

State Rep. Barry Moore is also throwing his name in the race.

He is running because he is “the only candidate in this race who combines military service, a lifetime of running a small business, and a devout Christian faith.”

Another Republican candidate, Iraq Military combat veteran Tommy Amason.

He says he is focused on providing “Better care for our veterans, strengthening our military, protecting our religious freedoms, and ensuring our borders are secure.”

And a forum was held Wednesday evening for the candidates to share their ideas.

Audri Scott Williams is a Democrat running for the seat.

“I’m a grandmother of 15 and I’ve had to be very careful about my grandchildren and I want to make sure they have the world they grow up in to have livable wages and to have jobs where they can stay where they want to and not have to go out of state.” said Williams.

Tabitha Isner is also a Democrat running.

“I was raised to believe that we need to care for the sick and feed the hungry and feed the stranger and liberate the oppressed, so I believe that is something that should be reflected in our public policy,” said Isner.

Roby is expected to run again, but political analyst Steve Flowers says she may have a harder time than she did two years ago.

“She made a real faux pas during her last re-election. It was after the Republican primary but she said she would not vote for the Republican nominee Donald Trump. Trump carried that district by 36 percent. She has been considered vulnerable since then,” said Flowers.

Qualifying for the District 2 race starts next Tuesday, January 9th.