Alabama Troopers Report 23 Traffic Fatalities During Holiday Travel Season

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers investigated 23 traffic deaths during the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday travel period, which was from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, December 16, 2017, to midnight Monday, January 1, 2018. The total is significantly lower than the total from the same period in 2016, when Troopers investigated 31 traffic fatalities.

The fatal traffic crashes occurred in Autauga, Baldwin, Calhoun, Choctaw, Colbert, Coosa, Crenshaw, Cullman, Dallas, DeKalb, Escambia, Geneva, Limestone, Mobile, Russell, St. Clair, Shelby and Washington counties. Those killed were 16 drivers, four passengers, two pedestrians and one bicyclist. Of those who died in these traffic crashes, 20 were traveling in vehicles equipped with seat belts, but 11 of them were not using them. Nothing further on these crashes is available as Troopers continue to investigate.

Troopers did see five zero-fatality days during this holiday travel period – including Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

In addition, Troopers wrapped up 2017 with fewer traffic fatality investigations than the previous year. In 2017, Troopers investigated 598 traffic deaths, 73 fewer than 2016’s 671 traffic deaths.

Still, the motoring public is encouraged to drive responsibly: Buckle up, obey speed limits, avoid driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, and avoid driving when distracted.